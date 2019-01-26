SSC CHSL 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) by March 2019. According to the reports, the online application process for Combined Higher Secondary Level will begin from March 5 to April 4, 2019, at the SSC’s official website— ssc.nic.in. The reports suggest that the entrance examinations will be conducted from July 1 to 26, 2019. The aspirants have to go through 3 stages of the selection process including Computer Based Test (CBT) for 200 marks with negative marking of 0.5. Stage 2 will be the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. Only the candidates who will clear first 2 stages will be allowed to sit for the stage three skill test and typing test.

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Eligibility criteria: The candidates’ minimum age should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019, and the upper age limit is 27 years of age. All the candidates should have cleared Class 10. SSC CHSL 2018-19: Application Fee: All the applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, MasterCard, Maestro credit or debit card. SSC CHSL 2018-19: Selection process: The SSC CHSL 2018-19 will include 3 stages of the selection process— CBT, Written and Typing Skill Test.

