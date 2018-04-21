SSC CHSL 2018 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the answers for SSC CHSL 2018 examination on their official website- ssc.nic.in. The candidates can log on to the website and avail the answers by entering their roll numbers, password and other necessary details.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for SSC CHSL 2018 on its official website – ssc.nic.in on Friday, April 20, as per reports in a leading daily. The candidates, who had appeared the examination, can now check the SC CHSL answer key on the official website of SSC. The candidates have to provide their specific roll number, password and examination date on the official website to get access to the answer keys. Candidates can also go to the link: SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 1 Answer Key

Moreover, to check the answer keys, the candidates have to submit the details. After entering all the details, the candidate will be directed to the page, where they can compare or check the answers to the question papers. Candidates are advised to download or take a printout of the answer key for further references. Further, the SSC CHSL examination started on March 4 and concluded on March 28, 2018, as per earlier reports.

Meanwhile, the examination is conducted every year to recruit LDC or Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator. Also, it has been learned that the notification for SSC CGL 2018 examination will be announced soon and candidates willing to sit for the exam can start preparing for the same. The SSC is also ready to accept challenge against any wrong answer and has asked the candidates to submit their application till April 23, 2018, not later than 6 pm. However, there will be a charge of Rs 100 for the challenge.

