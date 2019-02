SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the datesheet for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2018 on the official website. The eligible candidates are requested to check the examintaion schedule on the same website. The candidates are requested to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) between July 1, 2019 and July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the date sheet for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2018 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the datesheet on the same. The interested candidates are required to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) between July 1, 2019 and July 26, 2019. The candidates who had been waiting for SSC will announce an update on impending SSC CHSL 2018 exam. Through the CHSL, the SSC will recruit the candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC to conduct Delhi Police SI exam will be conducted in the next month.

SSC Board official said that the announced examination dates are tentative. It may be changed by the commission later.

A detailed notification for SSC CHSL 2018 will be released on March 5, 2019. The application process will start thereafter.

Here’s how you can calculate your marks

To be eligible for SSC CHSL examination, a candidate should be a pass out of 12th examination from a recognised board.

In the case of the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), the candidate should a pass-out of 12th examination in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized board.

Earlier, the Board has released the examination dates for both SSC CGL 2018 and SSC CHSL 2018.

Commission has completed the registration for SSC CGL 2018, and the candidates who had registered for the exam in May previous year. Thereafter, only the admit card will be issued to appear for the SSC CGL Tier I exam.

The SSC CGL 2019 examination will be released in the month of October. While, the SSC CHSL 2019 notification will be released in December.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More