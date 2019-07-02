SSC CHSL 2018: The hall ticket has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had already registered can download their respective hall tickets from the official website. The tier 1 examination will be conducted from July 1 to 26. This exam is being held at various centres across the country.

There will be three stages during the selection process. The first stage consists of computer-based examination. It will be conducted for 200 marks. A negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer is prevalent in the exam pattern. While the second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks. It will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. The qualifiers of Stage 3 includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2018 Admit card: Check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018

Step 3: In the given provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the tab Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download a hall ticket. Take a printout for future use.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI, ASI CISF admit card 2019 for Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam. Commission released Paper I exam result on May 25, 2019. Result was available on the official website at ssc.nic.in

About SSC

Under the Government of India, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

Headquarters are situated in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities

