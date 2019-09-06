SSC CHSL 2018 tier I result: Staff Selection Commission, SSC will release the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination, 2018 tier I results on the official website ssc.nic.in. September 11, 2019, Wednesday, has been finalised as the result declaration date. Candidates who are interested in checking the result can do the same after visiting the official website.

SSC CHSL 2018 tier I result: Staff Selection Commission, SSC has confirmed the date fo released of SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination, 2018 tier I results on the official website ssc.nic.in. The CHSL 2018 tier I result will be declared on September 11, 2019, Wednesday.

The examination was conducted from July 1 to July 11. Of which the answer key was released on July 23. However, the time has not been confirmed by the commission.

A total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for the examination. Out of total only 13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Candidates who had qualified tier I or paper I would have to appear for Paper II or Tier II examination. While the admit cards for the examination will be available online in due course of time.

Steps to check SSC chsl result 2018-19 tier I: It is important for the candidates to follow a certain steps SSC CHSL tier I result 2018-19

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result icon from the top right corner of the page.

Step 3: Click on the chsl tab.

Step 4: Each row corresponds to each column where it is mentioned about write up, result and marks. The write up cotans information including the cutoff marks. While result contains the list of the qualified candidates. Marks will be displayed shortly by SSC.

Step 5: Then click on click here under the result column (for the post you have applied for).

Step 6: A pdf contains the list of the qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen. Now bit ctrl+F and enter your roll number, name.

Step 7: If you had qualified, your name and roll no. will be mentioned.

Besides this, SSC has also released a notice in relation to GD constable recruitment.

Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates on various examinations.

SSC would be conducting SSC cglt tier II examinations which would start on September 11 as well. Admit cards for the same would be released on regional SSC websites before three days.

