SSC CHSL 2019: The application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment Exam is now open through the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms at ssc.nic.in must do the same before April 5, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC had opened the online application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment Exam 2019 recently through its official website and candidates who are yet to fill up the application form must note that the last date for submission of the application form is April 5th, 2019. Thr SSC CHSL Exam will be held in the Computer Based Format or CBT between July 1 and July 26, 2019

The application process started on March 5th and candidates applying for the SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment examination must fall under the age bracket of 18 and 27. However, reserved categories will get relaxation as per government norms. Candidates must note that the educational qualification for the posts is Higher Secondary pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

Important dates of SSC CHSL Exam 2019:

1. Start date of application process: March 5

2. Last date for submission of application: April 5

3. Application fee submission last date: April 4

4. Fee payment through challan: April 9

5. CBT exam date for tier 1 – July 1 – 26

6. CBT Tier 2 exam date – September 29

Application Fee – Rs. 100

Those who qualify in the whole recruitment p process will be shortlisted for the following vacant posts that are LDC or Lower Division Clerk, DEO or Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant (PA) or Sorting Assistant (SA).

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2019?

1. Log into the official website of SSC

2. Click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 (1631.81 KB)”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Go through the pdf and proceed to apply online

Direct link to download the notification of SSC CHSL 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_chsl_05032019.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More