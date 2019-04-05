SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to close the application process for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 recruitment through the official website today, April 5, 2019. All the candidates who have not yet completed the application process through the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in must submit their online applications prescribed format on the official website before the closure of the process today. Candidates must note that the process will be closed at 11:59 PM on the SSC official website.
Candidates must note that only those who are in the age group of 18- 27 as on August 1, 2019 are eligible to apply. Candidates who belong to reserved categories will get upper age relaxation.
To submit the online application form, candidates can click on the direct link to apply online given here: https://ssc.nic.in/
How to fill the online application form of SSC CHSL 2019?
- Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
- Click on the option for ‘One-time Registration Form’ and ‘Application Form’
- Fill in the details to register yourself and create login account
- Now, login to the user portal for submitting the application through your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’
- Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link in ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2018’ Section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab
- Now, make the changes and the registration and suitably edit your one-time registration data
- Choose the examination centres and click on the save option
- After filling in the details select “I agree” to claim declaration
- Fill up captcha code and submit
- Preview the application form and go through the same thoroughly before submitting the application
form
- Proceed to make fee payment
- Keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference
