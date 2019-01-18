SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Service Commission will soon release the notification regarding the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) will be releasing a notification for The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in, as per the schedule released by them last month. The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of the Commission. It is important for the candidates to keep a regular check on the official website. The eligibility criteria for the Combined Higher Secondary Level is atleast 18-year-old as on August 1, 2019. Here is the important note for all the candidates is that they will not be selected if their age is not older than 27 on the date.

There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories. A fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, mastercard, maestro credit or debit card.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection process

The candidates will go through three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination. tey examination will be conducted for 200 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks. It will be held in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. The qualifiers can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

About SSC

Under the Government of India, the Staff Selction Commisison recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The Staff Selection Commission has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More