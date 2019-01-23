SSC CHSL 2019: As per Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official the official notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is set to release by the end of this week on January 25, 2019, on Friday. It is suggested that the aspirants who are interested to apply for the post can visit the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

The intermediate level examination will be conducted in three phases where the first level will be a computer-based examination which will be objective in nature. The second level is a descriptive paper which is conducted in pen and paper mode followed by the third level which is a skill testing-typing speed exam.

Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Selection Process:

Stage 1: CBT examination out of 200 marks, 0.5 marks for each wrong answer will be deducted

Stage 2: Descriptive paper for 100 marks each

Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Eligibility-

Minimum age limit: 18 years Maximum age limit: 27 years

Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Syllabus-

English Language: Active and Passive Voice, One-word substitution, Fill in the Blanks, Idioms and Phrases, Spellings, Narration, Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Homonyms, Improvement of Sentences General Intelligence (GI): Venn Diagrams, Figural Classification, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Symbolic/Number Classification, Coding and decoding, Figural Analogy, Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Word Building, Drawing inferences, Trends, Space Orientation, and Social Intelligence. General Awareness: Current events, Indian Geography, Indian History, General Awareness, and Economics. Quantitative Aptitude: Trigonometry, Number system, Geometry, Mensuration, and Algebra.

