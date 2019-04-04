SSC CHSL 2019: April 5 is the last date to apply online for SSC CHSL 2019 examination. Staff Selections Commission conducts CHSL examination at intermediate level fill the vacant posts in the Central government departments. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply online.

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 last date to apply, April 5, has arrived. Aspirants who are looking forward to apply for the SSC CHSL 2019 can apply before the last date. The Staff Selections Commission conducts CHSL examination at intermediate level fill the vacant posts in the Central government departments. The online application process was started on March 5 and the last date to fill the application form is April 5. According to the official notification, SSC CHSL 2019 computer-based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26.

While the Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019. The candidates who are willing to apply for SSC jobs can apply for CHSL exam online through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC’s earlier notification reads that the SSC will hold a competitive examination to fill the vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, departments and government offices.

Age limit

The applicants must be 18 to 27 years of age as on 01-08-2019.

Education Qualification

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO: The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), the candidates should have hold Class 12 certificate in Science stream with Mathematics from a recognized education board.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply online:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission @ssc.nic.in On the homepage, find the login tab Register yourself by entering all the required information like name, date of birth and contact info. The candidates also need to upload a photo and signature. After the registration ID is created, click on the APPLY ONLINE tab at the top of the homepage. Click on CHSL tab Apply for the Staff Selections Commission CHSL examination Deposit the application fee of Rs 100 and proceed Keep a copy of your bank challan and submitted form for future reference.

