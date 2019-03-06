SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released a detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) stage I exam on the website ssc.nic.in. As per the calendar, the application process for SSC CHSL will stay open till April 5, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The examination for the same will begin from July 1, 2019 and end on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: The detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) stage I exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the website ssc.nic.in. The SSC has earlier released a calendar where it is mentioned that the application process for SSC CHSL will remain open till April 5, 2019. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply on the official website. The examination for the same will begin from July 1, 2019. It will conclude on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidates should not be less than 18-years-as on August 1, 2019. While the upper age limit of the candidates is 27 years of age.

Education: Class 12th pass out can apply for the same.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply



Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CHS 2019..’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ to log-in for the first timers

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images and make payment

SSC CHSL 2019: Application fee

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection process

The candidates will be selected after the three stages.

First stage- The computer-based examination. It will be conducted for 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Second stage- It will be a descriptive paper. It will conisists of questions pf a total of 100 marks. It will be conducted in a pen and paper mode for one hour. This includes the skill test or typing test.

