SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a fresh notification for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam to be conducted by the Commission. Candidates can check the official website of SSC and download the notification with the help of the instructions given below.

SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has once again issued a notice regarding the application process of Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Exam 2019 through its official website on March 20, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming examina5tion and are filling up the SSC CHSL 2019 application form must know that the according to the notification released on the official website, the Commission has urged the interested candidates to not wait until the last date for submitting the filled up applications through the official website to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to log in to the website.

According to the commission, candidates must submit their online applications much before the closure of the process through the SSC official website.

How to check the official notification of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Application process?

1. Candidates need to log into the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

2. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice – Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination-2018 (616.10 KB)”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

4. Download the same and go through the details

5. Take a printout of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates can go to this link to check the notification for SSC CHSL 2019 directly: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Important%20Notice_CHSLE_20032019.pdf

Moreover, the Commission had recently announced the result of SSC Stenographer Recruitment Skill Test on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the examination are advised to check the result and also download the result pdf from the official website for reference. Candidates must note that the link to download the result is now active on the official website which reads, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2017 – Declaration of Additional Result of Skill Test”.

