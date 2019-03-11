SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission has released a fresh notification regarding the SSC CHSL 2019 applications on its official website. Candidates can check the notification by following the instructions given below.

According to the notification published by the Commission on the official website – ssc.nic.in, candidates who want to appear in the upcoming CHSL EXAM 2019 for recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO) or Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant, must not wait till the last date for filling up the SSC CHSL 2019 application form.

The Commission has asked the interested candidates to apply for the same as early as possible through the official website to avoid server problems or any technical difficulties towards the closure of the application process.

Meanwhile, the application process had been opened on March 5, 2019 and the last date for submission of the application form is April 5, 2019. Candidates who are in between the age bracket of 18 and 27 are eligible to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2019.

The Commission has disclosed the examination date for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Exam through the detailed information bulletin on its official website. The SSC CHSL Exam 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted in the Computer Based Format or CBT from July 1 and July 26, 2019.

Important dates of SSC CHSL Exam

Application process begins: 5 March

Application submission last date: 5 April

Application fee submission last date: April 4

CBT (Tier 1) exam to be held on – July 1 – 26

CBT (Tier 2) exam to be held on- September 29

How to check the latest notification?

1. Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission

2. Candidates will be taken to the homepage of SSC

3. Here, click on the link that reads

4. Candidates will be taken to a pdf

5. Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

