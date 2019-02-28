The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a short notice regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam 2018 on the official website. Not just that, the Commission has also announced the tentative examination dates.

A short notice has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam 2018 on the official website. Not just that, they have also announced the tentative examination dates and official notification. According to the short notice released in the Employment News, a detailed notification is to be uploaded on the official website on March 5, 2019.

The commission will conduct the examination from 1 July 2019 to 26 July 2019 in various posts in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 will conduct a computer-based-examination mode.

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Important detalis

Online Applications starts on 5 March 2019 and continues to 5 April 2019.

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the notification on the official website, regularly.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 Notification Dates- Official Update

SSC CHSL 2018-19 Notification dates, as per latest SSC Exam calendar issued on 25 January are given in the table below-

Date of Release of Official Notification 05 March 2019

Start Date of Online Application 05 March 2019

Last of Date of Online Application 05 April 2019

Start Date of Computer Based Examination (CBE) 01 July 2019

Last Date of Computer Based Examination (CBE) 26 July 2019

Staff Selection Commission will release the official notification PDF for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) exam for the post of 10+2 DEO, LDC, etc in Central Government Ministries and Departments.

The candidates who were waiting for the notification will be able to apply for the exam from March 05, 2019 onwards.

In the previous year, SSC CHSL Exam 2017-18 notification was released on November 18, 2017 to recruit 3,259 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL Result 2017 (Tier – 1) was conducted from March 04, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and the result of the same was out on June 15, 2018. A total of 48,393 candidates were declared successful to appear the SSC CHSL Tier– 2 Exam 2017.

Age Limit

18-27 years (Age Relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Selection Process for SSC CHSL Exam 2019

Candidates will be selected through the Online Computer Based Test. The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III). The candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III Examination on the basis of their performance in (Tier-I + Tier-II) subject to having a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II.

Tier-III Examination i.e. Skill Test is a qualifying type. The candidates who will qualify the Tier III will be called for Document Verification.

How to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2019

The interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the online mode only.

The application and exam fee will also required to pay through the online mode. The candidates are advised to keep a constant eye on the official website

Eligibility Criteria for SSC CHSL 2019

Educational Qualification

Must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

