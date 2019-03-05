SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of CHSL or Combined Higher Secondary Level posts through its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, fee, pay scale and other details before applying online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of the CHSL or Combined Higher Secondary Level posts on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Also, the application process for the SSC CHSL 2019 has already started through the official website of SSC today, March 5, 2019.

Candidates who are interested to apply to the posts vacant under the Staff Selection are advised to check the details such as the eligibility criteria, age limit, education qualification, pay scale and other details of the recruitment process given below.

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam date:

SSC CHSL 2019 first phase examination will be held from July 1 to July 26 while the second stage examination will be conducted by the Board on September 29, 2019

Eligibility:

Nationality: Candidates must be an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan to be eligible for applying to the posts or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the examination must have passed Higher Secondary or equivalent level examination from a recognized Board or University.

Age limit: Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 01-08-2019 (i.e. Candidates must not have been born before 02-08-1992 or later than 01-08-2001) or Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories are as under:

For more details on age limit visit this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_chsl_05032019.pdf

Application fee: Fee payable is only Rs 100

Pay scale:

Direct link to download the SSC CHSL 2019 Notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More