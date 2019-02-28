SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a short notice for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination or SSC CHSL 2019 on the Employment News. Candidates can check the details and the release date of detailed notification and how to download the SSC notification, which has been given below.

Candidates who are interested to appear for the upcoming Graduate level exam under the Commission may check the details notification for the SSC CHSL 2019 as soon as it is published on the official website. The tentative date for the release of the notification is scheduled for March 5, 2019.

How to download the SSC CHSL Notification 2019 on the official website of SSC?

1. Log into the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage of the website, look for the link to “SSC CHSL 2019 Notification Download” and click on it

3. Candidates will be taken to the next page where a pdf will be displayed

4. Download the pdf and go through the same

5. Take a print out of the PDF for reference if necessary

