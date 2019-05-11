SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: The latest notification reads that out of 5895 vacancies as many as 2587 vacancies are open for the post of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant (JSA).

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2017 and according to the latest notification, a total of 5,895 vacancies can be applied for through the exam. There are as many as 2587 vacancies for the post of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant (JSA). while for the posts under the Ministry of Communication and IT, there are 3267 job openings. For the post of data entry operator (DEO), there are at least 41 vacancies open.

Previously, the number of available vacancies were relatively less, hence the number of vacancies has certainly shot up this time. The exam was conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018, and the tier-II exam took place on July 8, 2018.

SSC has also released the notification for the SSC CHSL 2019 for which the application process has been closed as well. The exam is likely to be held from July 1, 2019, to July 26, 2019.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of LDA and JSA, candidates will be receiving a monthly salary from Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs Rs 2400. Those recruited for the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale from Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and pay grade of Rs 2400

