The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination notification is likely to be released by the Staff Selection Commission or the SSC on November 6, 2020. The commission will hold the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam from 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date for registration is 15 December 2020.

Combined Higher Secondary Level or the CHSL exam will be held for various posts, including Junior Secretariat Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant and Data Entry posts. Students must have passed 12th to be eligible to sit in the CHSL examination.

The applications will be accepted through online mode. Aspirants may head towards the official website, ssc.nic.in of the commission to apply for the examination. The registration fees for submitting the application is INR 100 and the students can make the payment through online mode using Net Banking, Mastercard, BHIM UPI, Visa card, Debit Cards, Maestro or RuPay Credit. To pay in cash, candidates can visit SBI branches and pay by generating SBI challan.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD), women candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from fee payment and are also eligible for reservation. The candidates appearing in the CHSL exam will have to give a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a skill test, a descriptive test, a typing test. The CBT will comprise questions from the English language, quantitative aptitude, general intelligence, and general awareness.

