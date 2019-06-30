Candidates can now download the admit card for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2019. Admit cards are available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2019. Candidates can download the admit on the official website ssc.nic.in. The link for SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Admit Card is available at the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can access the download link below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 26, 2019, at various exam centers. A total of 3,259 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. Selected candidates will be appointed on the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Divison Clerk and others in Central Government Ministries and departments.

Instructions to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 flashing on the home page

Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button

Then, the admit card will be displayed

Candidates can take a printout of the admit card for future references

The entire recruitment process involves Computer Based Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper ( Tier-2) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier -3). Candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 examination on the basis of their performance in Tier 1 examination. For merit and final selection, normalized scores of the candidates will be used.

Candidates have to carry their e-admit card along with the identity card on the day of the exam. failing to do so they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates can directly access region wise link of an e-admit card for SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 by clicking on the links below.

https://ssc.nic.in/

https://sscer.org/MATTER/DOWNLOAD_AC.html

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CHSL2018-EXAMINATION-TIER-I-CBE-KNOW-YOUR-DATEn-CITY-OF-EXAMINATION-GET.htm

Note: The official notification for SSC CHSL 2018-19 was out on March 5, 2019, and closed on April 5, 2019. Candidates can check the official website for latest updates.

