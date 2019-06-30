SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 Released: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Admit Cards 2019 for Tier-I exam @ ssc.nic.in. How to download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019, SSC CHSL Exam dates, SSC CHSL examination other important details are mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 Released: Download Tier-I exam hall tickets @ ssc.nic.in, check important details for exam here: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) Tier 1 Admit Cards 2019 are released at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 will be conducted from Monday, July 1, and the selection board has shared the hall tickets.

The candidates who have applied for the SSC CHSL exam can download their admit cards through the direct link for SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 available at the official website. SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held from 1 July 2019 to 26 July 2019 at various exam Centres.

According to the data available, this year SSC has invited the applications for more than 3259 vacancies in various departments and government undertakings. The candidates will be appointed on the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk and Others in Central Government Ministries and Departments.

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required candidate credentials

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: Your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on your screens now.

Step 6: Take a printout of the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 for future reference.

Here are the direct links to check and download the SSC CHSL Admit Cards 2019:

Download SSCER CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019

Download SSC MPR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019

Download SSCSR MPR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019

