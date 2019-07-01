SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019 on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can the steps to download the hall tickets of SSC CHSL Exam 2019 given here.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2019: The admit cards of Tier 1 SSC CHSL Exam 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission or SSC on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have filled up the application form and are going to appear in the CHSL Exam 2019 are required to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019 or SSC CHSL Hall Ticket 2019 or SSC CHSL Call Letter 2019.

It must be noted that those selected in the final merit list will be appointed to the posts of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk and Others under Central Government in Ministries and various departments. Reports say that there are 3259 vacancies for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the SSC. The SSC Tier 1 exam will be conducted at various centres from July 1 till July 26, 2019.

How to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019?

1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission or SSC as mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link

3. On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

4. Here, enter your registration number and date of birth to access the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019

5. On submitting, the admit card or SSC CHSL Hall Tickets 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2019: ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App