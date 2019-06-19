SSC CHSL Admit card Tier I: The admit card has been released on the regional SSC websites, candidates are required to download the admit card at the earliest.

SSC CHSL Admit card Tier I: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for SSC CHSL and all those who applied for it are required to download it from the official regional website. Candidates should note that the admit cards were released on June 18, 2019, and the link for the same is still active. They are required to download the admit card at the earliest.

Candidates should also note that besides the official website, admit card can also be downloaded from the regional SSC websites. The Tier I examination will be conducted from July 2 to July 11, 2019. Those who will appear for the examination are required to follow these steps to download their admit card.

SSC CHSL Admit card Tier I: Steps to download

Go to the official site of SSC regional website

On the homepage, click the link that reads status/download admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2018

A new page will appear wherein candidates will be required to enter roll number and date of birth.

Now your admit card will appear

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

SSC CHSL Admit card contains details such as candidate name, registration number, scanned photo and signature, category, date and venue of the examination, reporting time and exam day guidelines. Candidates must ensure that all details printed on the admit card of SSC CHSL is correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the exam conducting authorities and get it corrected before the exam.

Along with the SSC CHSL admit card, candidates are also required to carry a photo identity card such as Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, Voter ID and 3 passport size photographs. Carrying a valid photo ID and photos will ensure that the candidates are allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates must download and print multiple copies of the admit card to carry to the exam centres.

SSC conducts CHSL exam for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator in various ministries/departments/organisations.

