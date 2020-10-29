SSC CHSL Exam 2018: Staff Selection Commission has activated the exam centre change window and it will be closed on November 1, 2020. Here's how to change the exam centre @ssc.nic.in and all other details.

SSC CHSL Exam 2018 exam centre change notice had been issued by the Staff Selection Commission yesterday. The window for getting exam centre changed has been activated by the SSC today, i.e., on October 29, 2020. Applicants who want to make a change in their exam centre may now head towards the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in and follow the procedure mentioned in the notice available there.

The window was activated today and will get closed on November 1, 2020, as per the official notice issued by SSC. The notice also says that students can log in using their Registration Number & Passwords in order to change their examination centres. To change the centre, students will have to go to the Candidate’s dashboard option under the Latest Notifications tab. The SSC CHSL 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2020.

SSC CHSL Exam 2018: S teps to make exam centre changes:

Step 1. Open your browser and go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Key in the required credentials that include your username and password and fill the Captcha.

Step 3. Under the Latest Notifications tab, click on the option for Candidate’s dashboard and there you’ll find the option to change the exam centre.

Stepp 4. Do the changes and download the page of confirmation.

Step 5. Print the confirmation page for future reference.

Staff Selection Commission has also issued guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam who are unwell or are down with fever and cough. These students will be allowed to write the exam but there will separate seating arrangements for these students.

