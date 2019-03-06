SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 through its official website. Candidates need to check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other necessary details before applying online at SSC.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the upcoming SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment examination through its official website- SSC.nic.in. All those who are interested to appear in the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Recruitment Exam may fill in the application form before the last date on the given format through the official website of Staff Selection Commission.

According to reports, the candidates need to fulfill all the criteria for being eligible to sit for the upcoming examination. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria , exam pattern, syllabus, important dates and other necessary details of the recruitment examination given below.

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are willing to appear in the recruitment examination of SSC CHSL 2019 must have passed Class 12 or Higher Secondary from a recognised Board or University.

Age limit: Candidates must be in between the age group of 18-27 years as on 01-08-2019

SSC CHSL 2019: Exam Pattern

Tier-1 Exam:

Tier-2 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019: Important dates

Start date for submission of online applications: 05.03.2019 to 05.04.2019

Last date for submission of application: 05.04.2019 (up to 5.00 P.M.)

Last date for payment of appliction fee online: 07.04.2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 09.04.2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 01-07-2019 to 26-07-2019

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): 29.09.2019

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification of SSC CHSL 2019 Exam

