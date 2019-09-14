SSC CHSL final answer key 2019: Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has shared the SSC CHSL answer key for the SSC CHSL job exam 2019 @ ssc.nic.in. Check how to download the link SSC CHSL final answer key 2019 here and the download link is given below.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday shared the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC has shared the final SSC CHSL Answer Key 2019 to ensure the transparency in the result and marks allotment. The candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL answer keys 2019 and question papers by following the simple steps mentioned below from the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019| How to download

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission @ ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019.

Enter the user id and password

hit the submit button

The SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019 will be available on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was conducted to hire candidates for 5789 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) Posts. The SSC examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2019, at 361 examination centers across the country.

Reports say commission conducted 25 shifts to test 29.68 lakh candidates who showed their interest for SSC CHSL job 2019 . The number also included 13.17 lakh candidates who appeared in the SSC 10+2 exam. Candidates can directly access the link of SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019 given below.

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019

The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) only to avoid any kind of confusion or misleading information.

