SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the CHSL (10+2) examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The application process ended on March 5, 2019 till April 5, 2019. However, the vacancies of the SSC has not announced the vacancies for SSC CHSL posts yet.

SSC CHSL Posts (LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO): Pay scales

Pay Scale of SSC CHSL after 7th Pay CommissionPay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

 

             Name of Posts

Pay Band 1

Grade Pay

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”

Rs. 5200-20200

Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Allowances given to SSC CHSL – LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA

Apart from the Basic Pay, a LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. As per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments, these allowances will vary, where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Other Special Allowance

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

The in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be approx 23,000/- monthly. 

The in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be approx 32,000/- monthly

The table given below is a detailed structure of the salary of different SSC CHSL Posts (LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA) after 7th Pay Commission:

SSC CHSL Post Names

Basic Pay

City

HRA

TA

Gross

In Hand Salary

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

19900

X

4776

1350

26026

22411

19900

Y

3184

900

23984

20369

19900

Z

1592

900

22392

18777

Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

25500

X

6120

3600

35220

31045

25500

Y

4080

1800

31380

27205

25500

Z

2040

1800

29340

25165

 

