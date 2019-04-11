SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: The CHSL (10+2) examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The application process began on March 5, 2019 and ended on April 5, 2019.

SSC CHSL Posts (LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO): Pay scales

Pay Scale of SSC CHSL after 7th Pay CommissionPay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Name of Posts Pay Band 1 Grade Pay Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 1900 (pre-revised) Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) Data Entry Operator, Grade “A” Rs. 5200-20200 Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

Allowances given to SSC CHSL – LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA

Apart from the Basic Pay, a LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. As per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments, these allowances will vary, where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Other Special Allowance

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

The in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be approx 23,000/- monthly.

The in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be approx 32,000/- monthly

The table given below is a detailed structure of the salary of different SSC CHSL Posts (LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA) after 7th Pay Commission:

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 19900 X 4776 1350 26026 22411 19900 Y 3184 900 23984 20369 19900 Z 1592 900 22392 18777 Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

