SSC CHSL LDC/DEO 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the CHSL (10+2) examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The application process ended on March 5, 2019 till April 5, 2019. However, the vacancies of the SSC has not announced the vacancies for SSC CHSL posts yet.
SSC CHSL Posts (LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO): Pay scales
Pay Scale of SSC CHSL after 7th Pay CommissionPay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:
|
Name of Posts
|
Pay Band 1
|
Grade Pay
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 1900 (pre-revised)
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
|
Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”
|
Rs. 5200-20200
|
Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
Also read: SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission releases fresh notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam
Allowances given to SSC CHSL – LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA
Apart from the Basic Pay, a LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. As per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments, these allowances will vary, where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:
1. Dearness Allowance
2. House Rent Allowance
3. Transport Allowance
4. Other Special Allowance
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
Also read: SSC CHSL 2018-19: Notification out for 3,259 posts, apply online @ ssc.nic.in
The in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be approx 23,000/- monthly.
The in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be approx 32,000/- monthly
The table given below is a detailed structure of the salary of different SSC CHSL Posts (LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA) after 7th Pay Commission:
|
SSC CHSL Post Names
|
Basic Pay
|
City
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross
|
In Hand Salary
|
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
19900
|
X
|
4776
|
1350
|
26026
|
22411
|
19900
|
Y
|
3184
|
900
|
23984
|
20369
|
19900
|
Z
|
1592
|
900
|
22392
|
18777
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
25500
|
X
|
6120
|
3600
|
35220
|
31045
|
25500
|
Y
|
4080
|
1800
|
31380
|
27205
|
25500
|
Z
|
2040
|
1800
|
29340
|
25165
Leave a Reply