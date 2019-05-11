SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Recruitment 2019: The vacancy details of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been released for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2017 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, to fill a total of 5,895 vacancies. For the post of lower division clerk (LDC) and junior secretariat assistant (JSA), the monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the pay grade of Rs 1,900.

Candidates who will be hired at the post of DEO will get the remuneration of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400. Out of this, over 2,587 vacancies are to be filled for the post of (LDC) and (JSA). Not just that, 3,267 posts are vacant under the Ministry of Communication and IT. A total of 41 jobs are vacant for the post of data entry operator (DEO). Earlier the number of vacancies was expected to be 3,259 which has been increased, according to the latest notification.

Check out the complete notification here

On the basis of the cut-off fixed by the Commission, 1,427 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Skill Test for the post of DEO in C&AG, while 229 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Departments other than C&AG, and 33,967 have qualified (provisionally) for typing test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).

Document verification round will be conducted for Data Entry Skill Test (DEST)/ Typing Test.

All the qualified candidates including OH candidates seeking exemption in Typing Test are required to appear in the Document Verification round.

