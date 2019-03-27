SSC CHSL notification 2018-19: SSC aspirants have been invited for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL), 2018 examination. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before March 5, 2019. There are almost 3,259 vacancies for the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk and others under Central Government Ministries and Departments. Candidates are requested to check the official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL notification 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL), 2018 examination on March 5, 2019. A total of 3,259 vacant posts are to be filled for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk and others in Central Government Ministries and Departments. Candidates waiting for the SSC CHSL Notification 2019 can apply online for SSC CHSL Exam 2018-19 from today onwards. Candidates are requested to keep an eye upon the official website-ssc.nic.in.

The examination will be held from July 1, 2019, to July 26, 2019, for recruitment to various posts in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices. The exam will be conducted on the basis of Computer Based Examination Mode.

Important Dates:

• March 5, 2019: Starting date of the online application

• April 5, 2019: Closure of online application

• July 1, 2019: Starting date of the Computer Based Examination (CBE)

• July 26, 2019: Closure of the Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Pay scale:

• Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Scale (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

• Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Scale (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

• Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Scale (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

• Data Entry Operator, Grade A: Pay scale (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

Age Limit(min-max):

18-27 years

Age relaxation:

• SC/ ST – 5 years

• OBC- 3 years

• PwD (Unreserved)- 10 years

• PwD (OBC)- 13 years

• PwD (SC/ ST)- 15 years

• Ex-Servicemen (ESM)- 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age

• Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried- up to 35 years of age

• Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST )- up to 40 years of age

About SSC:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. SSC conducts various exams like SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (SSC CHSL), Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, SSC GD Constable, SSCMultitasking, Scientific Assistant post, Selection post, Central Police Organization, Stenographer.

