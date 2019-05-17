SSC CHSL Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had started receiving online applications from 5 March 2019 till 5 April 2019. SSC CHSL 2018-19 will be conducted through Computer-Based Examination Mode. Vacancies will be determined in due course.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancies details for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination, 2018 on its official website on May 16, 2019. A total of total 5,789 vacancies are announced by the SSC. As per the notification issued by the Staff Selection Commission, 1,855 posts for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO) are lying vacant.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 Online Applications were started from 5 March 2019 and continued till 5 April 2019. The commission will hold the exam from 1 July 2019 to 26 July 2019 for recruitment to various posts in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices. SSC CHSL 2018-19 will be conducted through Computer Based Examination Mode. Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time:

(https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate’sCorner-> Tentative Vacancy)

Important Dates:

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): September 9, 2019

Pay Scale:

1.1 Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

1.2 Postal Assistant(PA)/Sorting Assistant(SA): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400 (pre-revised).

1.3 Data Entry Operator(DEO):Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400 (pre-revised)

1.4 Data Entry Operator,Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 2400 (pre-revised).

Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in BRO

CLICK HERE to check details

Online Apply Link – SSC CHSL 2018-19 CHSE-10+2-VACANCY-2-790

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App