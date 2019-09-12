SSC CHSL Result 2019: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier -I exam 2018-19 result is likely to be released today by the Staff selection commission. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website.

SSC CHSL Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier -I exam 2018-19 result on today, September 12, 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website of the commission.

This year, SSC CHSL Tier Exam 2018-19 was held from July 1 to July 11. Also, this year over 2.9 million candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL Tier I Exam out of which 1.3 million candidates appeared for the exam.

Steps to check SSC CHSL Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the notification which says, Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL result paper 1.

Step 3: Open the link and login using essential credentials

Step 4: After filing the information, press submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

All those candidates those who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for the Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) which is scheduled to be held on September 29 across the country.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

SSC CHSL 2019: Pay scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs 1900 (pre-revised)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band-1(Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400(pre-revised)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs 5,200-20,200), Grade Pay: Rs 2,400 (pre-revised)

