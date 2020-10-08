The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination for Southern and Karnataka Kerala Region.

The Admit Card for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I Exam 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website, ssc.nic.in for aspirants hailing from Southern India, Karnataka and Kerala. As such, candidates originating from Southern India, Karnataka and Kerala will be able to download their admit cards for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam 2020 from the above given link of the SSC website.

There are also local websites of SSC available for candidates from the region’s they are specifically from.

Follow the given steps to download your Admit Card from Disc’s website:

1. Visit either the main or local website of SSC.

2. Select the hyperlink to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card on the landing page.

3. Fill in the requested details and submit.

4. The SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2019 Admit Card will be shown on the screen. It may be downloaded and/or printed as per requirement.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2020 is to begin from October 12, 2020.

The exam will be a computer-based online exam. The SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2020 will have a total of 100 questions of 2 marks each, comprising a total of 200 marks. Every wrong answer will result in 1/2 or 0.5 marks deducted, which was 1/4 or 0.25 the previous year.

