The SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination results are likely to be declared by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website today. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in.

The results for SSC CHSL tier 1 examination is all set to be declared by the commission today. Around 26,51,962 candidates had appeared in the examination held during this year. The results will be published on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission and candidates who had written for the examination can check if they have qualified for the further level of the recruitment process.

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission had released the answer keys and candidates also had the privilege to challenge their answers. Meanwhile, SSC has declared the result for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2017 (Paper-II) on its official website a few days back.

A total of 323 candidates have been shortlisted by the Commission for appointment to the respective posts. The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the CHSL exam against 3259 Posts to recruit Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk and Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants in the government sector.

Steps to check the SSC CHSL tier 1 2018 examination result:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in On the home page, click on the ‘SSC CHSLTier 1 Results’ tab under ‘Latest news’ for the result In the provided fields, enter the necessary details and click submit Your result will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a printout for future reference if necessary

Meanwhile, those candidates who qualify the Tier I examination will have to appear for the Tier II examination, scheduled to be conducted on July 8, 2018. Reports say that 3,259 vacancies are available to be filled up by candidates who are shortlisted through the SSC examination. The candidates appointed to the posts will serve the organisation against pay scale ranging from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

