SSC CHSL Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will release the results of SSC CHSL Tier I exam anytime soon today. Candidates can check where and how to download the SSC CHSL 2019 result in this article below.

SSC CHSL Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to announce the results of SSC CHSL Tier I exam today, September 11, 2019. According to the latest reports, the result will be published on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have written in the Paper I of the SSC CHSL 2018 Exam are advised to check the result by following the instructions given in this article.

Where to check the SSC CHSL Result 2019?

Candidates must note that the SSC CHSL Tier I Exam Results will be available on the website of the Staff Selection Commission only.

How to check SSC CHSL Result 2019?

Candidates must visit the official website of the Commission as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Result Tab

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the computer screen

Go through the same and click on the highlighted link

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details and click submit

The Result page will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates who qualify the Tier I examination will then have to appear in the Tier II examination to be conducted by the Commission soon. The date of the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination 2019 will be announced through the official website of SSC. The Commission will soon release a notification regarding the upcoming examination for the convenience of the candidates on its official website.

