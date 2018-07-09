SSC CHSL Tier-2 Exams 2018 to be held on July 15, 2018, by the Staff Selection commision. The SSC CHSL Tier-2 2018 examination are conducted by the SSC for aspirants willing to work in various Ministries, Departments, Organizations of the Government of India. The SSC CHSL Tier-1 Examinations for 2018 were held from March 4 to March 26.

The Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for SSC CHSL Tier-2 will be conducted on July 15. The Staff Selection commision, also known as SSC is one of the most desirable organisations for Government examinations in India. With thousands of vacancies filled by SSC in Government departments, it is considered as one of the most sought-after career choices in India. As the Government of India has a motive of providing facilities and services to citizens of the country, millions of jobs will be created in the coming years.

Also Read: SSC Recruitment 2018: Group C & D Stenographer notification to release soon @ ssc.nic.in

Every year, Higher Secondary Level(CHSL) exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of aspirants willing to be in various Ministries, Departments, Organizations of the Government of India. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) Examination is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the recruitment of various posts given below.

• Postal Assistants or Sorting Assistants(PA/SA)

• Data Entry Operator (DEO)

• Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)

• Court Clerk

Also Read: Mumbai University Results 2018: Scorecard for B.com 3rd year are out @ mumresults.in

Important Exam Date: SSC CHSL 2017-18 Tier-II 2017-2018 will be conducted on July 15, 2018, by Staff Selection Commission.

The SSC CHSL 2017-18 Tier-1 Result was declared by the Staff Selection Commission earlier this year. The SSC CHSL 2017-18 Tier-1 examination was held from March 4 to March 26, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their SSC CHSL Results on the official website of SSC.

The result of SSC CHSL 2018 is based on the marks candidates have scored in the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-I. Candidates are chosen for the post of Government ministry and departments based on their SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-I and SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More