Finally, the wait for SSC aspirants have ended, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2018 for the eastern and central region. Candidates who have filed an application for the CHSL can download the admit card of the official respective regional websites. As per the official sources, the admit card for the remaining regions would be available very soon. To avoid any confusion, candidates should follow the steps provided below to keep a check on the release of the remaining admit cards for their respective regions from the main website of SSC (ssc.nic.in). SSC CHSL Tier I is an online examination which will begin from March 4 and will go on till March 26, 2018.

Only the candidates who have applied for a centre in the central and eastern region can download the admit cards at present. States of West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim comes under Easter Region and states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar comes under Central Region. Candidates are advised to not download the admit card repeatedly, it may lead to cancellation of their application. Students should regularly follow the SSC regional websites for updates.

Follow the steps to download SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card:

Go to the official website of ssc.nic.in

From the top row, select the tab of Admit Card

From the links window, select the link of respective Regional websites. Candidates can also click on the links provided here. For convenience, list of the states that cater to the respective region is also provided here

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, check SSC North Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa check SSC Western Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh check SSC MP Sub-Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim check SSC Eastern Region (available now)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram check SSC North Eastern Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamil Nadu check SSC Southern Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Karnataka, Kerala check SSC KKR Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Hariyana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh check SSC North Western Sub-Region (not available at present)

For Downloading the SSC CHSL Tier I 2018 Examination Admit Card for Uttar Pradesh & Bihar check SSC Central Region (available now)

