SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018-2019: SSC CHSL Tier I will release Staff Selection Commission Result 2018 today that is on September 11, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their result by visiting the official website of will release (SSC), ssc.nic.in. The written examination was conducted by the Commission from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

A total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for the examination this year among which only about 13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check these simple steps that are segmentized for the better understandability of the candidate.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2018-2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the username and password and click on login.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, a link will appear that says, SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2018

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download it

The candidates who qualify the Tier I or Paper I would have to appear for the Paper-II or Tier-II examination. The admit cards for the examination would be available online in due course of time. The Tier-II examination will be conducted on September 29, 2019. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of SSC.

As known to everyone SSC that is an examination conducted to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India.

