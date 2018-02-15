The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the admit cards of Combines Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 1 exam 2018. Aspirants can download their hall ticket from the official website of SSC http://ssc.nic.in/ Aspirants can check out the notification and download their admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)Tier-1 exam 2018.Candidates can download their admit card by simply following the steps given below. Follow these steps carefully to get your Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier I enrolment number:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) @ http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2: On the home page, click on the Combine Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier 1 2018 admit card link
Step 3: As the new window pops up, submit your enrolment number, date of birth, security pin and click on the login button.
Step 4: Your enrolment number along with basic details will appear on the window
Step 5: check all the details carefully before you download the admit card.
Step 6: Press the download icon to download the hall ticket
Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference
Here is the direct link for you, http://ssc.nic.in/ to easily get and download the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier I admit card.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has provided the admit cards for WR region and admit card for following regions will be available soon:
- KKR Region
- CR Region
- ER Region
- NR Region
- NER Region
- NWR Region
- SR Region
- MPR Region