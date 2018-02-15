Exam alert! Staff selection Commission (SSC) has issued admit cards of Combines Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 1 exam 2018. Log on to official website of SSC to download hall ticket @ http://ssc.nic.in/ Candidates can download their admit card by simply following the steps given below. Here is the direct link for you, http://ssc.nic.in/ to easily get and download the Staff selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier I admit card.

Admit card out for SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 1 Exam, download your hall ticket now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the admit cards of Combines Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 1 exam 2018. Aspirants can download their hall ticket from the official website of SSC http://ssc.nic.in/ Aspirants can check out the notification and download their admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)Tier-1 exam 2018.Candidates can download their admit card by simply following the steps given below. Follow these steps carefully to get your Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier I enrolment number:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) @ http://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Combine Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination Tier 1 2018 admit card link

Step 3: As the new window pops up, submit your enrolment number, date of birth, security pin and click on the login button.

Step 4: Your enrolment number along with basic details will appear on the window

Step 5: check all the details carefully before you download the admit card.

Step 6: Press the download icon to download the hall ticket

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has provided the admit cards for WR region and admit card for following regions will be available soon: