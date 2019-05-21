The GD constable result will now be declared on June 21, 2019, instead of May 31, 2019. Though these are still tentative dates, and the commission might prepone or postpone the dates for the same.

The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the result declaration of GD Constable recruitment 2019 to June 21, 2019. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2019, but have been postponed because of unforeseen circumstances. The candidates who appeared for the exam are required to check their result on June 21 on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in

The official notification states that the result for the exam conducted to hire sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF exam 2018 (paper-I), will be declared on May 25, 2019, i.e. Saturday. The exams for the same was conducted from March 12 to March 16 in the CBT (computer-based test) mode. The answer key for the SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI was released in April 2019.

SSC CISF, GD Constable results 2019: How to check

Go to the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in Click the link that reads download result Fill in your registration details such as roll number, name etc. Once you have entered your login credentials, the result will appear on the screen Download your result and save it for future reference

Meanwhile, the result for the recruitment exam for the post of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and riflemen (GD) in Assam rifles 2018 will be out on May 31, 2019. The result will be declared for the written exam only and there are still more exams to be conducted before the recruitment process concludes. Over 54,000 vacancies are to be occupied under the process, the answer keys for the SSC GD constable exam was released earlier this month.

Candidates should note that these are tentative dates released by SSC and hence, the commission has the right to further postpone or prepone the result declaration. Once the commission announces the results, candidates will be required to visit the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in and log in using their registration credentials to check their score.

