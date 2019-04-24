SSC CISF, CAPF, SI Delhi police answer key 2018 out: The answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The tentative answer key has been issued on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

SSC CISF, CAPF, SI Delhi police answer key 2018 out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors. The exam was scheduled from March 12 to March 16, 2019. The examination was organised in the computer-based format. The tentative answer key has been issued on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared in the exams and have any query related to the answers can raise objection through the correction window present at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. The candidate needs to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 to raise an objection. The applicant should have their roll number and password as provided by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants can raise an objection by visiting the official website from April 24 to April 27, 2019, till 6 pm. The candidates are required to send supporting proof along with their objections.

Step to download SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI answer key 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘CISF answer key 2018’.

Step 3: A pdf will open, click on ‘Link for candidate’s Response Sheets, Tentative Answer Keys’.

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Enter the required details including roll number and password.

Step 6: Answer key will be open up on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key.

Step 8: Take a print out of the answer key and keep it for future reference.

About SSC:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation which serves under the government of India to hire staff for various posts in different ministries and Departments in the government of India.

