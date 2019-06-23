SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Haryana has released a notification for 4858 clerical vacancies through the official website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates interested to apply can check the details here.

SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission, Haryana or HSSC has published a notification for the recruitment to Clerical Cadre posts vacancies through its official website – hssc.gov.in. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit their applications from June 24, 2019, through the above mentioned official website of SSC Haryana. The applications will be accepted online and by no other means. Reportedly, this recruitment drive will be conducted by the Haryana SSC to fill up 4858 vacant posts with fresh candidates.

This a great opportunity for those who aspire for a government job. The online application process will remain open till July 8 midnight i.e. 11.59 P.M. Candidates must note that they need to complete the application process before the closure of the same as applications will not be entertained after the last date by any other means.

Candidates can submit applications for Clerical positions of Group C by clicking on this link given below.

How to apply for SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019?

Candidates can log into the official website of SSC Haryana – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab and continue

After registering yourself, login to the user portal and click on APPLY ONLINE option

Fill the online application form and upload the necessary documents

Submit the form and keep a copy of the same for reference.

SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Examination Schedule

The SSC Haryana is likely to conduct the recruitment examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based from July 22, 2019, to August 18, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the updates regarding the SSC Clerk Recruitment 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App