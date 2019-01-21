SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Recruitment examination 2019 notification on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the website for details regarding the same.

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Recruitment examination 2019 notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are preparing for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the website for details regarding the same. SSC has also released notifications for the declaration of result for recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 on its official website. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the final results can check the same as soon as it is published on the website. According to reports, the result would be released on March 29, 2019.

Click on this direct link for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/steno_final_result_14012019.pdf

Also, the Commission is conducting the Selection Post Examination, Phase VI-2018 Exam and the admit card for the same has been published on the website of Staff Selection Commission. Meanwhile, the (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) recruitment Exam 2019 notification is also expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website of SSC given here.

How to check the SSC CGL 2019 Notification?

Log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Check for the link that reads, “SSC CGL 2019 Notification” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a pdf page

Download the same and go through the pdf for reference

Take a print out of the same if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

