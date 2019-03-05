SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018-2019 exams to be held on these dates, details inside: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the official notification for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam. The online application process for the examination has also begun and will end on April 5, 2019. The candidates who have been planning to apply for the examinations are advised to visit the official website @ ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the official notification for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam. The online application process for the examination has also begun and will end on April 5, 2019. The candidates who have been planning to apply for the examinations are advised to visit the official website @ ssc.nic.in. The notification released at the website has also listed down the details on examination dates.

The computer-based tier 1 of the SSC CHSL 2019 will be held from July 1 to July 26. On the other hand, the tier 2 exam will be held on September 29, 2019. The online registration link will stay active from March 5 to April 5, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the examination to fill vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in Government of India Ministries, offices and departments.

SSC CHSL 2018-2019: Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1

(Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200),

Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400

(pre-revised) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs.

2400 (pre-revised).

Here is the direct link to read the official notification of SSC CHSL 2018-2019 released by the board.

SSC CHSL 2018-2019: Age Limit

Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 01-08-2019 (i.e. Candidates born not

before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001).

SSC CHSL 2018-2019: Application fee

The candidates applying for the SSC CHSL 2018-2019 examination will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The notification also noted that the SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from application fee.

