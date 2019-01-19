SSC CHSL 2018-2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination on its official website today, January 19, 2019. Candidates can check the details regarding the SSC CHSL recruitment 2019 on the notification by downloading it from the given link here.

SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Service Commission (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) or CHSL examination on its official website today, January 19, 2019. The Commission will be conducting the recruitment examination for various posts and the Commission will notify the details regarding the examination through its official notification at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the notification will release anytime soon.

According to earlier reports, the notification has been scheduled to release today. SSC conducts the CHSL examination every year to recruit candidates for various Higher Secondary Level posts under the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL must note that they should be at least 18-year-old and less than 27 as on August 1, 2019. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria and application, click on this link – SSC CHSL Notification 2019

How to download the SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Notification 2019?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above

Search for the latest official notification link that reads, “SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Notification” and click on it

On clicking, a pdf page will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of it

Go through the pdf and check the details regarding the application process

Direct link to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission: https://ssc.nic.in/

About SSC

Under the Government of India, the Staff Selction Commisison recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The Staff Selection Commission has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More