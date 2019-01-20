SSC CHSL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) recruitment 2019 through its official website soon. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the details of SSC CHSL recruitment Exam 2019 by logging into the website of SSC given here.

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) is soon going to publish the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) or CHSL examination notification on its official website shortly. According to reports, the notification was supposed to release yesterday, January 19, 2019, however, due to some unknown reason it has got delayed. Candidates who are interested to apply for the HS level exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download the notification for the upcoming examination as soon as it is published at ssc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the Commission is conducting the recruitment drive for various vacancies and the details regarding the same will also be published on the notification. Candidates can check the CHSL eligibility criteria, age limit, examination date, admit card release date and other necessary details by logging into ssc.nic.in.

For more details regarding the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 application, click on this link – SSC CHSL Notification 2019

How to check and download SSC CHSL 2019 Notification 2019?

Log into the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the notification link that reads, “SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Notification” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a pdf page

Download the same and go through all the details in it

Check the details regarding the application process and take a print out if necessary for reference

Direct link to log into Staff Selection Commission’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/

About SSC

Under the Government of India, the Staff Selction Commisison recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The Staff Selection Commission has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

