SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination: The candidates who have applied for the online registration for the post of SSC CHSL 2018 exam are requested to submit their online application on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for selection to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, the examination will be conducted on July 1-26.

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination: The Staff Selection Commission will close the online registration for the SSC CHSL 2018 exam in the next week that is on April 5, 2019. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for selection to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, the examination will be held on July 1-26. Those who will qualify the first round will be called for the second round on September 29. The interested and eligible candidates aged between 18-27 years and those who had cleared the 12 exam are eligible for the SSC CHSL exam.

The interested candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. The amount of fees can be paid online on or before April 7. The offline payments can be done till April 9. Women candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM are eligible for the reservation. They are also exempted from paying the fee.

In order to avoid the heavy load on the website, the Commission said that the candidates need to submit the online applications before the closing date in order to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to SSC website on the account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.

With class 12th eligibility, another recruitment examination for Multi-Task Staff recruitment will be notified next month on April 22. A class 10th students are also for the payment.

The Commission has not notified any vacancies. Details of the examination will be later notified through an official notification. The official notification for CHSL 2019 will be notified in December. Meanwhile, the vacancy details of the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D post examination 2017 by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates will undergo two stages of SSC Stenographer selection procedure. They need to qualify the Paper I and Paper II for the examination.

About Staff Selection Commission

Under the Government of India, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) purpose is to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices. Functioning as an autonomous body, the Commission is engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment for various posts in the SSC departments, organisations.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More