The schedule for the medical examination for the recruitment of Constable and Riflemen in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Assam Rifles has been uploaded by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its online portal.

According to it, the medical tests for the Constable and Riflemen recruitment will be held from August 24 to September 10. 1,724 candidates are expected for the medical examination. The online Admit Card for the medical examination can be found on CRPF’s official website. Candidates are to download the Admit Card and carry it with them to the examination centre otherwise they will not be granted entry.

It is required of candidates to have face covers or masks whilst also maintaining social distancing during the exam. CRPF also asked candidates to have the Arogya Setu app downloaded. The official notification says that the body temperature of all candidates will be screened once they arrive at the entrance gate and only the ones with normal body temperatures will be allowed inside.

As such, if any candidate is found to have unusual body temperature or coronavirus symptoms, is under quarantine or resides in a containment zone must contact the given helpline numbers as soon as possible before arriving at the exam centre:

011- 26160255

26160256

26160259

26160260

