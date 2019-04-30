SSC Constable GD 2019: SSC has uploaded released the answer keys for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination 2018 on the official website. SSC had conducted examination in February-March 2019.

SSC Constable GD 2019: Staff Selection Commission released the answer keys for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination 2018 on Tuesday, April 31. SSC has uploaded tentative answer keys for the above-mentioned exams on the official website at ssc.nic.in SSC had conducted the examination for almost a month, starting from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019.

Candidates who were waiting for the release of answer keys can now download the same from the official website of SSC. They will be able to evaluate their performance while going through the answer key.

Here is the procedure to download the answer keys

• Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

• Enter the user id and SSC registration password

• Click on the login option

• Answer keys will be displayed

• Download the same

• Take a printed copy for future correspondence

The candidates have been advised to submit representations if they found any objections in the answer keys. They can submit the same in online method from April 30 to May 5 till 6 pm against a payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

SSC has advised the candidates to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as it will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Meanwhile, SSC will be filling as many as 54953 posts for which applications were invited in October 2018.

About SSC

SSC is a government organisation, established to recruit people in different ministries of the Central government. It annually fills thousands of vacancies across various government departments.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App