SSC Constable GD Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment exam for the post of constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The examination was conducted from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019. As per the official notice posted on the official website, the result for the same is expected to release on May 31, 2019, on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 52,20,335 candidates registered for the examination. Out of which 30,41,284 had appeared in the examination. Overall, 58.26 per cent aspirants had attended the exam to fill 58,373 posts.

In an official note, SSC also informed that GD Constable Recruitment exam was held in 54 shifts with three shifts per day over 297 exam centres across 125 cities.

Selection process

After qualifying the written exam, the candidates will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Physical Endurance Test Selection procedure

Interested candidates will undergo a race in order to qualify the test.

Males: The candidates will run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time

Female: The candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres.

SSC GD 2019 Exam will be conducted in three main steps:

Step 1: Written examination (Computer Based)

Step 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Step 3: Physical Standard Test (PST)

SSC GD cut-off 2019: It will be released after the result for the same will be declared. Lets’have a look at 2018 previous cut-off for SSC GD Examination to get a fair idea of this year’s cut off.

1 Andaman & Nicobar 36 33 * * 35

2 Andhra Pradesh 49 45 33 42 35

3 Arunachal Pradesh 35 33 33 33 35

4 Assam 44 38 37 40 35

5 Bihar 75 72 58 70 35

6 Chandigarh 54 46 41 * 35

7 Chhattisgarh 52 50 50 48 35

8 Dadar& Nagar Haveli 35 * * 35 35

9 Daman & Diu 37 37 * * 35

10 Delhi 68 62 60 56 35

11 Goa 35 33 * * 35

12 Gujarat 46 39 38 40 35

13 Haryana 80 77 70 * 35

14 Himachal Pradesh 66 60 60 62 35

15 Jammu & Kashmir 43 33 40 35 35

16 Jharkhand 62 58 40 54 35

17 Karnataka 42 36 33 39 35

18 Kerala 35 33 33 33 35

19 Lakshadweep 32 * * * 35

20 Madhya Pradesh 67 64 57 54 35

21 Maharashtra 55 49 47 47 35

22 Manipur 43 37 37 34 35

23 Meghalaya 35 33 33 33 35

24 Mizoram 35 33 33 33 35

25 Nagaland 44 33 33 33 35

26 Orissa 46 43 33 41 35

27 Pondicherry 35 33 33 * 35

28 Punjab 54 48 48 * 35

29 Rajasthan 78 76 68 71 35

30 Sikkim 35 33 * 33 35

31 Tamil Nadu 35 33 33 33 35

32 Telangana 46 40 33 44 35

33 Tripura 42 41 37 33 35

34 Uttar Pradesh 77 74 66 68 35

35 Uttarakhand 67 63 60 65 35

36 West Bengal 53 45 45 46 35

