SSC GD recruitment 2018: As per the latest notification of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the application process for the recruitment of Constable General Duty (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles has delayed till July 24. The SSC has taken the decision due to a technical error, which will be fixed soon. The applicants can apply for the SSC Constable (GD) once the error gets fixed.

The SSC GD recruitment process was scheduled to begin from July 21, which is now postponed to July 24, 2018. The aspirants can submit their application forms after July 24 on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The latest notice from Staff Selection Commission (SSC) reads, “Candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPF’s, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination 2018, please note that the facility for Submission of online application forms for the examination, which was scheduled to be made available by July 21, 2018, could not be done due to a major technical problem. Experts are working to fix it and SSC will inform the students about it at the earliest.”

“Due to above circumstances, the facility for submission of online applications for the said examination has been rescheduled, and would now be made available on the website of the Commission by 24-07-2018. Accordingly, the last date for submission of the applications has been extended till 24-08-2018 (5 PM),” the statement added.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited the application for 54,953 General Duty (GD) constable posts.

SSC’s official websites—www.ssc.nic.in and www.ssconline.nic.in are not responding from Sunday due to some technical glitch.

