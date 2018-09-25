SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of applications for the recruitment of SSC GD Constable has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the details of the notification here.

SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released a notification regarding the extension of the closure of the application process for the recruitment examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2018. According to the online notification, the last date for submission of applications has been extended from September 17 to September 30, 2018. Candidates who have not yet submitted their filled up application forms can do the same before the closure of the process at ssc.nic.in.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: More than 1000 vacancies against 130 posts at Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission has also invited applications for more than 1000 vacancies at various departments and the candidates who are interested to apply for the 130 vacant posts can check all the details regarding the eligibility criteria and application process by visiting the official website – ssc.nic.in.

ALSO READ: ICAR AIEEA 2018 UG and PhD second allotment results released, check @ icarexam.net or icar.org.in

Steps to check the notification for SSC Recruitment 2018 extension of the application process:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in Click on the first link on the homepage that reads, “mportant Notice for the applicants of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018” On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page Read the PDF carefully and download it Take a print out of the PDF if necessary for reference

To go to the official website directly and read the notification, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Notice_timelysubmission_24092018.pdf

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2018 application process to close soon, see how to download admit card

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More